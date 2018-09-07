Ashok Leyland sets up EV unit

more-in

Ashok Leyland Ltd. (ALL), the flagship company of the Hinduja Group, inaugurated an in-house start-up electric vehicle (EV) facility at its Ennore plant here as part of its 70th anniversary celebrations

“The EV Centre in Ennore will give us the edge throughout the evolution of e-mobility,” said Vinod K. Dasari, managing director, Ashok Leyland.

“Our plan is to start working on new product platforms in EVs such as eLCV, low-floor city buses, last mile connectivity and power solutions products,” Mr. Dasari said. “We have also launched a host of new business models, including eMaaS (eMobility as a Service) and eMSol (eMobility as a Solution) which ensures that we are closer to our end customers and capture more value,” he said.

The in-house facilities include engineering, prototyping and testing for motors, battery modules and a power electronics lab. Besides, the facility is equipped with digital tools for manufacturing and field tracking, said the company in a statement.

“Besides working on multiple technologies and platforms for our products, we are creating new disruptive products and services that will change the very paradigm of commercial vehicle mobility, said Karthick Athmanathan, business unit head, EVs and eMobility, Ashok Leyland.

“At present, we have a capacity to take care of about 5,000-10,000 vehicles per annum, with different battery and charging options. We have leveraged start-ups in India as well as from abroad, to bring in innovative yet cost-effective solutions that are offered by us on a turnkey basis. The idea is to have a mature and dynamic portfolio of products, services and solutions when the volume market takes off in a few years,” said Mr. Athmanathan.

This centre, along with the eMobTech centre located at IITM Research Park, would be generating and implementing all the services and solutions contracts that are related to e-mobility for Ashok Leyland.