HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ashok Leyland bags order to supply 1,282 buses to Gujarat State RTC

September 29, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Ashok Leyland Ltd. (ALL) has bagged an order to supply 1,282 fully-built diesel buses to the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC).

It is one of the largest orders from a State Transport Undertaking for a single original equipment manufacturer, ALL said. Under the terms of the order, ALL would deliver 55-seater fully-assembled BS VI diesel buses in a phased manner.

“This latest order boosts our order book from State Transport Undertakings to an impressive tally of over 4,000 buses,” said Sanjeev Kumar, President - M&HCV. 

“These 11-metre fully-assembled diesel buses will feature our in-house developed iGen6 BS VI OBD II technology, adhering to the rigorous AIS 052 and AIS 153 CMVR bus body standards,” he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.