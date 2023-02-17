HamberMenu
Apollo Tyres rolls out premium tyres for SUVs

February 17, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Apollo Tyres has introduced Vredestein Pinza AT, a premium product for sport utility vehicles at prices ranging from ₹18,000 to ₹24,000 per tyre.

Manufactured at the company’s units in Vadodara and Andhra Pradesh, these tyres, with all-weather grip and stability, are “comfortably rugged and deliver quieter rides,” Apollo Tyres said in a statement.

“The ‘ultra-high’ performance tyres, targeted at brands such as Jeep, JLR, Mercedes, Toyota and Volvo, have been developed after intensive study into SUV owners’/drivers’ habits and preferences, the company added.

