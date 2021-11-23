Business

‘Apollo Tyres moving all IT infra to AWS’

Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Tuesday said Apollo Tyres was moving all its IT infrastructure to AWS to transform itself into a digital firm.

By riding on AWS, Apollo Tyres would be able to connect all seven of its factories in India and Europe in cloud this year. By 2022, the tyre company has plans to migrate all mission-critical enterprise applications, including its SAP applications, to AWS to enhance customer experience, improve process efficiency, and enable process automation, as per an AWS statement.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 23, 2021 10:29:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/apollo-tyres-moving-all-it-infra-to-aws/article37652799.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY