Apollo partners SAIL to open multi-specialty hospital in Rourkela

October 18, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

Apollo Hospitals, an integrated healthcare provider, on Wednesday opened a 290-bed multi-specialty hospital in partnership with Steel Authority of India (SAIL), in Rourkela of Western Odisha. The hospital, located in Sector-19 near Ispat General Hospital Road, would offer multidisciplinary care in more than 10 specialty areas including cardiac, neurosciences, orthopaedics, urology, nephrology and oncology. The hospital has seven operation theatres and 80 critical care beds, Apollo said in a statement. ““The Western Odisha region is a large, underserved area which requires multi-specialty services. Working with the government, we will be able to bring a qualitative difference to the healthcare services in the region. We believe, public-private partnerships are powerful drivers of community-focused solutions including healthcare,” said MD Suneeta Reddy.

With Apollo Rourkela, patients in this region would no longer need to travel for more than 400 km to access super-specialised health care services, noted Atanu Bhowmick, Director in-charge, Rourkela Steel Plant and Bokaro Steel Plant. Apollo Rourkela also has plans to start postgraduate teaching courses under the National Board of Examinations (India) across departments and will serve as the first nurturing ground for super specialists in Western Odisha. In addition, it will also help in upskilling paramedical staff and nurses, it said in the statement.