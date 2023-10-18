HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apollo partners SAIL to open multi-specialty hospital in Rourkela

October 18, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Apollo Hospitals, an integrated healthcare provider, on Wednesday opened a 290-bed multi-specialty hospital in partnership with Steel Authority of India (SAIL), in Rourkela of Western Odisha. The hospital, located in Sector-19 near Ispat General Hospital Road, would offer multidisciplinary care in more than 10 specialty areas including cardiac, neurosciences, orthopaedics, urology, nephrology and oncology. The hospital has seven operation theatres and 80 critical care beds, Apollo said in a statement. ““The Western Odisha region is a large, underserved area which requires multi-specialty services. Working with the government, we will be able to bring a qualitative difference to the healthcare services in the region. We believe, public-private partnerships are powerful drivers of community-focused solutions including healthcare,” said MD Suneeta Reddy.

With Apollo Rourkela, patients in this region would no longer need to travel for more than 400 km to access super-specialised health care services, noted Atanu Bhowmick, Director in-charge, Rourkela Steel Plant and Bokaro Steel Plant. Apollo Rourkela also has plans to start postgraduate teaching courses under the National Board of Examinations (India) across departments and will serve as the first nurturing ground for super specialists in Western Odisha. In addition, it will also help in upskilling paramedical staff and nurses, it said in the statement.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.