Apollo Hospitals Q4 net shrinks 44%

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. (AHEL) reported standalone net profit for the fourth quarter ended March shrank 44%43.8% to ₹116 crore. Revenue contracted by 6% to ₹2,410 crore. Standalone revenue of the healthcare services division increased by 6% to ₹1,291 crore. Revenue of existing hospitals grew 2% while that of new hospitals by 16%. Pharmacy division contracted by 18%, it said in a statement. The board declared a final dividend of ₹3 per share.

The government should consider giving additional incentives to the healthcare sector to allow it to recover from the COVID impact and grow to contribute to the well-being of the country, said Prathap C. Reddy, chairman.


