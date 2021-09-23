Amazon creates more than 1 lakh seasonal jobs

E-commerce giant Amazon India on Thursday said it has created more than 1,10,000 seasonal job opportunities across its operations network to meet growing customer demand ahead of the festive season.

These opportunities include direct and indirect jobs across cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow and Chennai.

Majority of these new hires have joined Amazon’s existing network of associates and will support them to pick, pack, ship and deliver customer orders safely and efficiently, the company said, adding that the new hires also include Customer Service associates.

“During the festive season, customers across the country rely on Amazon for safe, reliable and fast delivery of their shopping orders. An additional workforce of over 1,10,000 will help us strengthen our fulfilment, delivery and customer service capabilities,” Akhil Saxena, VP - Customer Fulfilment Operations, APAC, MENA & LATAM, Amazon, said.

The company added that the seasonal hiring this year has further strengthened its inclusive workforce by adding 50% more women, close to 60% more persons with disabilities and more than 100% increase in LGBTQAI+ representation, over last year.