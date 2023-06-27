Amara Raja group firm bags $130 million solar project in Bangladesh

June 27, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Amara Raja Infra Pvt. Ltd. (ARIPL), an engineering, procurement and construction firm specialising in power and civil projects, in collaboration with solar modules manufacturer Premier Solar Powertech, has secured a solar project valued at $130 million in Bangladesh.

EXIM Bank of India will be funding the project which consists of engineering, design, supply, installation and commissioning of a 100 MW (AC) solar PV power plant, the Amara Raja Group entity said on Tuesday.

The project marks ARIPL’s entry into the international solar market and spans 326 acres in Madarganj, Jamalpur district, and will be completed in next 18 months. It will also provide comprehensive operation and maintenance services for two years, along with warranty spares and consumables, the firm said about the project secured from Rural Power Company in Bangladesh.

ARIPL had bagged last year India’s first green hydrogen fuelling station project being commissioned in Leh by NTPC and the first 400 KV GIS project from GSECL. It has solar portfolio of 1 GW in pipeline, including the project in Bangladesh.