Almost half of Indian employers keen to hire apprentices in H2 of CY21: report

Some 45% of employers in the country are keen on hiring apprentices in the second half of calendar 2021, which is a 4% increase in the intent compared to the January to June period, as per the latest Apprenticeship Outlook Report by TeamLease Skills Univerity.

Also, some 64% of employers said they were planning to further increase their existing apprentice intake, a 6% increase over H1 2021.

Seventeen out of the total 18 sectors have shown a positive net apprenticeship outlook (NAO). Manufacturing & Engineering (68%), Retail (58%) & Automobile and Ancillaries (58%) were found to be the top likely hirers of apprentices in the second half, said the report.

From a city perspective, both metro and non-metro cities have been positive on the apprenticeship indicator, while some of the non-metros seemed to exhibit a higher intent to hire apprentices. For instance; Lucknow (79%) and Ahmedabad (69%) seemed to be faring better than metros. Among metros, Chennai (65%) and Delhi (58%) were expected to be the most promising locations for apprentices, according to the report.

Sumit Kumar, Vice-President, National Employability through Apprenticeship Program at TeamLease Skill University, said, “[Year] 2021 has been a rewarding year for apprentices despite the economic concerns caused by the COVID crisis. The positivity in the ecosystem that we saw in the first half of the year, with 41% employers keen on hiring apprentices, continues in H2 as well.’’ The report surveyed 833 companies across 14 cities in the country.


