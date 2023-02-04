ALL plans to have more than one supplier or technology partner for alternative fuel powered CVs: Sheen Agarwal

February 04, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland Ltd. (ALL) plans to have more than one supplier or customer or technology partner for its forthcoming alternative fuel-powered commercial vehicles, said a top official.

“We are not going with just one customer, one supplier or one technology partner. We are going to look for partnerships wherever we need or wherever it makes sense business wise,” said Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO in an interview.

Recently, it was announced that Adani Enterprises had entered into a pact with ALL and Canada’s Ballard Power to develop a hydrogen fuel cell electric truck for mining, logistics and transportation.

While Ballard will supply the fuel cell engine, ALL will provide platform and technical support. The prototype vehicles fitted with hydrogen fuel cells along with intercity CNG bus, LNG and EVs were displayed at the recent Auto Show.

Asked about the project status given the latest developments in the market with regard to Adani firms, he said: “It is not just one customer. We are looking at other customers also, where we can develop these whole ecosystems around hydrogen. It is not just on the customer side; it is also on the supplier side as the technology is very different. So, we are working with all of our suppliers also to develop these technologies along with them.”

Asked about the timeframe, he said that it would take a few years for mass adaption. “It is not going to happen soon. But in terms of technology, for fuel cell, it is very different. Therefore, we want to be ready, continue to develop it, mature it so that when the market demand we are there with the best of products.”

ALL Executive Chairman Dheeraj G Hinduja said: “The new products with alternative fuels would be operationalised in 12-18 months. “In 24 months, we will ensure to provide any of the fuel type, the customer might dictate.”

Asserting that ALL’s the electric vehicle arm Switch Mobility would produce light commercial vehicles and buses, he said ALL will make all other vehicles in ICV and electric range.