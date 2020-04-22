Business

AITD institutes award for young IRTS officers

The Asian Institute of Transport Development (AITD) has announced an award of ₹50,000 to young IRTS officers for development and managing SETU. This platform offers an opportunity to provide transport solutions in this hour of crises. AITD, headed by K.L. Thapar, IRTS, is an institute based in Delhi working on transport issues. It has got consultative status with the UN.

