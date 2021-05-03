Business

‘AI divestment less likely on second wave’

With the second wave of COVID-19 likely to exacerbate financial stress staring at the aviation sector, the chances of a successful disinvestment of Air India (AI) “may be less certain”, consultancy firm CAPA said.

“The government would need to at least have a Plan B ready,” it said in its report titled, “Key Trends in Indian Aviation in FY 2022: Impact of Second Wave”.

In January 2020, the Centre unveiled a fresh effort to sell 100% stake in AI, and later sweetened the deal, allowing suitors to decide how much of debt they would take on. The exercise is now at the financial bidding stage.

Related Articles
