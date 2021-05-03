‘AI divestment less likely on second wave’

‘Pandemic suppressed flyer demand’

With the second wave of COVID-19 likely to exacerbate financial stress staring at the aviation sector, the chances of a successful disinvestment of Air India (AI) “may be less certain”, consultancy firm CAPA said.

“The government would need to at least have a Plan B ready,” it said in its report titled, “Key Trends in Indian Aviation in FY 2022: Impact of Second Wave”.

In January 2020, the Centre unveiled a fresh effort to sell 100% stake in AI, and later sweetened the deal, allowing suitors to decide how much of debt they would take on. The exercise is now at the financial bidding stage.