AI design tool Nirwana.AI secures seed funding

Nirwana.AI, an AI design tool said the entity has secured unspecified amount of seed funding at a valuation over ₹100 crore. The investment has come from Canadian firm Agtranco Inc and HNI family offices including Binani family office, it said. Kapil Gupta, Chairman, Nirwana.AI said, “Home improvement companies often struggle to simplify the customer experience. Imagine visiting a paint store overwhelmed by color choices. With Nirwana.AI, visualising the perfect paint color in your home is a click away, making the decision process effortless.”

“We are at the forefront of this transformation, offering an unmatched tool that combines the power of AI with user-friendly customisation,” he added. Adit Singh, CEO, Nirwana.AI, said, “We are poised to expand into new markets like exterior, outdoor, and event design, significantly amplifying our market potential.” “We are committed to becoming the world’s strongest design and visualisation tool, not only capturing these markets but also propelling them forward through relentless innovation,” he added.