GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Afcons Infrastructure files papers for ₹7,000-cr. IPO

March 29, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd. (AIL) of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO, with a face value of ₹10 per equity share, is a mix of fresh issue of shares worth ₹1,250 crore and an offer for sale of up to ₹5,750 crore by Goswami Infratech Private Ltd., as per the filing. 

The company, in consultation with the book-running lead managers, may consider undertaking a further issue of equity shares through a preferential issue or any other method for a cash consideration aggregating up to ₹250 crore as a pre-IPO placement.. If such placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced.

The offer will be made through the book-building process. 

Afcons, an Indian conglomerate, has been into operations for over six decades.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.