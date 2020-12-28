Business

Aditya Birla Fashion rated as Asia’s most sustainable in textile segment by S&P Global

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL), has been named Asia’s most sustainable company and globally ranked eight in the textiles, apparel and luxury goods industry for its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance in the 2020 edition of S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

The CSA methodology is used, among others, to select the companies for the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

Ashish Dikshit, managing director, ABFRL said, “These rankings reflect our commitment towards enhancing economic, governance, social, and environmental initiatives at ABFRL. Over the past decade, ABFRL has been a pioneer in driving sustainability to the forefront of the Fashion and Retail Industry. As a responsible Organisation, we aim to provide thought leadership and accelerate the sustainability drive in the industry.”

Edoardo Gai, MD, SAM a part of S&P Global said, “This is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. With a record number of companies participating in the 2020 Corporate Sustainability Assessment, this sets your company apart and rewards your continued commitment to people and planet.”

