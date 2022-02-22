Aditya Birla Fashion ropes in Accenture for digital transformation

The partnership will aim to provide Aditya Birla Fashion that owns Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England, greater online visibility

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) has chosen Accenture to drive its digital transformation journey.

With this partnership, Accenture would design, develop, and deploy an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system to streamline all business processes of the apparel fashion brand and improve the visibility and accessibility of data across operations for ABFRL, said Accenture in a statement on Tuesday.

The new ERP system would support ABFRL which owned brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England across stores in India to efficiently manage multiple fulfillment channels and consolidate disparate technology systems.

It would combine ABFRL’s manufacturing and retail functions into a digital core with the help of SAP’s ERP platform (SAP S/4HANA) that supported fashion and vertical business, said the release.

“To stay ahead in today’s fast-changing fashion industry, it is important to spot and react with speed to changes in consumer preferences. The consolidation and digitisation of our core ERP system will help us improve agility and responsiveness in a digital-first world’‘, said Praveen Shrikhande, Chief Digital and Information Officer at ABFRL.