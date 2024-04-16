GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Aditya Birla Capital unveils direct to customers platform to scale up digital drive 

April 16, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Mumbai: Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, speaks at the launch of the fintech platform app ‘ABCD’, in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Mumbai: Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, speaks at the launch of the fintech platform app ‘ABCD’, in Mumbai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: -

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd., a part of the Aditya Birla Group, on Tuesday unveiled Aditya Birla Capital Digital (ABCD), an omnichannel Direct to Customers (D2C) platform, aiming to add 30 million users in the next three years.

Unveiling the platform, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group said, “Our financial services business, Aditya Birla Capital, is now one of the fastest growing businesses within the group and has emerged as a key growth engine. I see this as a coming of age moment for Aditya Birla Capital.”

“In the arc of Aditya Birla Capital’s strong and steady progress, the ABCD D2C platform is a positive stride towards accelerated growth and taking leadership position in the financial services space,” he added. 

“I am confident, that this platform will serve as a growth catalyst across the ABC and ABG ecosystem, and the interplay between financial services stack and the group’s diverse businesses will foster a win-win synergy for superior product innovation and unique value creation for all stakeholders,” he further said.

Vishakha Mulye, CEO, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. said, “Our consistent commitment to digital reinvention and reimagining customer experiences is reflected in our omnichannel architecture which gives customers the complete flexibility to interact with us through their channels of choice.” 

“In line with this vision, we formed ABCD to build the omnichannel layer that will help us acquire customers digitally at scale and meet all their financial needs through a unified digital-first platform,” she said.

The company said the platform offers a simple and differentiated experience across all touch points including mobile app, website, branches, and virtual engagement channel. 

It provides a portfolio of 22 products and services, including facilities of a payment platform such as UPI, bill payment, and online recharges, with financial services like loans, insurance, and investments along with comprehensive personal finance tracking such as ‘My Track’ among others.

The app is available on Android and iOS platforms. This platform is housed under Aditya Birla Capital Digital Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital.

