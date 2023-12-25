Adani Green signs PPA with SECI to supply 1,799 MW solar power

December 25, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - MUMBAI

Adani Green Energy Ltd. (AGEL), a renewable energy company, has announced the execution of power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to supply 1,799 MW of solar power.

“With the signing of this balance PPA, AGEL has completed the power offtake tie-up for the entire 8,000 MW manufacturing-linked solar tender awarded to it by SECI in June 2020,” the company said in a statement.

With this, Adani Green now has tied up PPAs of 19.8 GW and balance is merchant capacity in its 20.6 GW locked-in portfolio, the company said.

Amit Singh, CEO, Adani Green Energy Ltd. “Adani Green is committed to not only enabling India’s decarbonization goals but also contributing towards the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. ‘

“Aligned to the India’s target of 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, Adani Green is determined to deliver in excess of 45 GW renewable energy, a five-fold increase from our current operating portfolio. This reaffirms our resolve to provide affordable and accessible clean energy,” he added.