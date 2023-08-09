HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Adani Enterprises weighs exiting $6 billion Wilmar venture: Bloomberg News

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani and his family may retain a minority stake in a personal capacity following a sale, the report said.

August 09, 2023 10:38 am | Updated 10:41 am IST

Reuters
According a report published in Bloomberg news,  Adani Enterprise has been considering a potential sale of its 44% stake in Adani Wilmar for a few months.

According a report published in Bloomberg news,  Adani Enterprise has been considering a potential sale of its 44% stake in Adani Wilmar for a few months. | Photo Credit: AFP

India's Adani Enterprises is exploring selling its stake in its consumer-staple joint venture with Wilmar International, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The conglomerate has been considering a potential sale of its 44% stake in Adani Wilmar for a few months, according to the report.

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani and his family may retain a minority stake in a personal capacity following a sale, while Wilmar could decide to retain its stake in the business, Bloomberg reported.

Deliberations are at an early stage and Adani Enterprises may decide to keep its stake, the report said.

Adani Enterprises and Wilmar did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Last week Adani Wilmar reported a first-quarter loss, hurt by a steep decline in edible oil prices

Related Topics

company information

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.