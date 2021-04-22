Business

Accenture’s Menon is chairperson of Nasscom

The National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) on Thursday appointed Rekha M. Menon, chairperson and senior MD at Accenture in India, as its chairperson for 2021-22. She would succeed U.B. Pravin Rao, chief operating officer, Infosys.

“It was critical to cautiously navigate as the pandemic continued to test the resilience of more than four million people, even as it created new opportunities for growth with technology emerging as the lifeline for societies and economies across the world,” said Ms. Menon.

Nasscom also appointed Krishnan Ramanujam, president and head of business and technology services, Tata Consultancy Services, as vice-chairperson for FY22.

In addition, the apex body announced its new executive council which comprises industry sectors such as ER&D, BPM, IT Services, GCC (global capability centres), SME and start-ups.


