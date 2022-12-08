  1. EPaper
Abans Holdings to open ₹346-crore IPO on Dec. 12

December 08, 2022 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Abans Holdings Ltd., a Mumbai-based financial services company having presence in 6 countries, has announced plans to open its initial public offering up to 1,28,00,000 equity shares of face value of ₹2 each on Monday (December 12).

The price band of the offer has been fixed at ₹256 to ₹270 per equity share. At the top of the price band the issue will be of ₹345.60 crore.

The offer will close on Friday, December 15, 2022.

The net proceeds of the fresh issue will go towards funding further Investment in a NBFC subsidiary (Abans Finance Pvt. Ltd.) for financing the augmentation of its capital base to meet its future capital requirements and the balance amount towards general corporate purposes.  The offer-for-sale comprises up to 90 lakh equity shares of its founder Abhishek Bansal.

