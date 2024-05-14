GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Abans Holdings FY24 PAT up 27% at Rs 89.24 crore

Published - May 14, 2024 10:04 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Abans Holdings Ltd., a diversified financial services provider, reported FY24 consolidated net profit grew 27.48% to ₹89.24 crore from ₹760 crore in the previous year.

Revenue from operations in FY24 increased to ₹1,378 crore as compared with ₹1,162 crore in the previous year, up 18.58%. 

Abhishek Bansal, Chairman, Abans Holdings Ltd. said, “Our exceptional financial achievements stand as a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust vested in us by our clients. With every milestone reached, we reaffirm our commitment to delivering value to our stakeholders.”

“As we stride forward, we embrace growth opportunities that resonate with our long-term strategic vision, ensuring that every step we take is anchored in integrity and our pursuit of excellence,” he added. Abans Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, is taking steps to expand its Global Arbitrage Fund to the U.S.

Regulatory process has been initiated, the company said.  “The aim is to give investors access to the fund’s excellent track record of delivering consistent and significant returns after securing regulatory approval,” it added. During the fiscal year, the company’s total assets under management (AUM) witnessed 53% year-on-year growth, reflecting the focus on expanding its asset management activity .

