Zydus Cadila starts supply of COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D to govt

ZyCoV-D is a three-dose vaccine administered intradermally

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on February 2 said it has commenced supplies of its COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D to the Central Government.

The company has initiated the supply as per the order placed by the Government, the drug firm said in a statement.

The group is also planning to make the vaccine available in the private market, it added.

ZyCoV-D is a three-dose vaccine administered intradermally.

“The vaccine will be priced at ₹265 per dose and the applicator being offered at ₹93 per dose, excluding GST,” Zydus Cadila said.

The Ahmedabad-based drugmaker has also entered into a definitive agreement with Shilpa Medicare Ltd., a contract manufacturing organisation, to produce mutually agreeable doses of ZyCoV-D.

It has also entered into an agreement with Enzychem Lifesciences of the Republic of Korea for the manufacturing license and technology transfer for the Plasmid DNA Vaccine, Zydus Cadila noted.

ZyCoV-D is a Plasmid DNA vaccine that produces the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and elicits an immune response mediated by the cellular and humoral arms of the human immune system, which play a vital role in protection from disease as well as viral clearance.