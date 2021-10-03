Industry

Zee moves court to block investors’ EGM demand

Zee last week signed a merger deal with Sony Group Corp’s India unit to create the country’s largest broadcaster.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

India’s Zee Entertainment Enterprises said on Saturday it had filed a petition incourt against a notice issued by two institutional investors pushing the media company to call for a meeting of shareholders.

Zee’s board on Friday rejected calls from Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China Fund LLC for an extraordinary general meeting, citing the lack of approvals required from India’s capital markets regulator and the federal broadcasting ministry for initiating changes to a company’s board.

Invesco and OFI, which together own 17.88% of Zee, want its chief executive Punit Goenka to be removed and a board revamp.

The two investors filed a petition at India’s companies court the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) after Zee last week signed a merger deal with Sony Group Corp’s India unit to create the country’s largest broadcaster.

Mr. Goenka is set to become head of the new venture.

The next hearing for the case is scheduled for October 4.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 3, 2021 1:03:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/zee-moves-court-to-block-investors-egm-demand/article36800929.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY