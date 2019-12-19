Yamaha forays into 125 cc scooter segment in India

Japanese major Yamaha on Thursday forayed into the 125 cc scooter segment with BS-VI compliant vehicles.

The company’s India arm India Yamaha (IYM) Pvt. Ltd. launched the Fascino 125 FI and Ray ZR 125 FI and Street Rally 125 FI scooters.

The price of Fascino 125 cc variants ranges from ₹66,430 to ₹69,930, ex-showroom Delhi. The price of Ray ZR variants was not disclosed. Production of the new products will be starting from January 2020.

The company said it will move out of the 110 cc scooter segment and work aggressively to fortify its market in the 125 cc scooter segment along with the motorcycle line-up.

“India has got a huge aspiring young population and the company is optimistic that the demand will revive soon. The young generation is looking for premium products with differentiation,” Motofumi Shitara, chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, said. He also said company was targeting to double its market share in Indian two-wheeler market to 10% in 2025, which would require it to clock in about 2.3 million unit sales.

On the company’s target, he said, “The industry volume by 2025 will be 23 million two-wheelers and we are aiming at 10%, which is 2.3 million units sales.”

The company has invested around ₹1,500 crore in the last four years in India for its production facilities and about ₹14 crore more for BS-VI. It is also bringing in a new design to its outlets along with technology, under the initiative of Blue Square.

Ravinder Singh, senior vice-president, Strategy & Planning, Yamaha Motor India, said that 2019 was a tough year for the industry. The new scooters will compete with Hero, Honda, TVS, Suzuki and others in the market, he said.

Today, the 125 cc segment is around 1.3 million units and is growing at around 7.6%, while the entire industry saw a decline, said Mr. Singh.

The company also launched a new MT-15 BS-VI compliant motorbike.