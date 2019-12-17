With VRS, BSNL to save ₹1,300 crore in wage bills

With as many as 78,569 of its employees opting for the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS), State-run telco BSNL expects to save about ₹1,300 crore in wage bills during the current financial year.

“Our goal is that people who have applied for VRS, their application should be considered and approved… VRS will take place from January 31, 2020. So, there will be two months — February and March, where the savings will come to us… BSNL is likely to save ₹1,300 crore in this financial year,” Chairman and Managing Director P.K. Purwar said on Tuesday. He added that about 70,000 employees would still remain with the telco, “which is a reasonable number.” “As on date, BSNL will not make any recruitment, except where it is required as per current policy,” he said.

Asked about the headway made in merger of BSNL and MTNL, Mr. Purwar said, “The discussion for merger has started. Both the boards have met on a common platform to take stock on how to move forward”.