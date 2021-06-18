Wipro IT to issue $750-mn dollar notes

Wipro said its step-down subsidiary, Wipro IT Services, will issue U.S. dollar-denominated notes worth $750 million on June 23.

The net proceeds of the notes, which are proposed to be listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Ltd., are intended for refinancing existing debt and general corporate purposes.

A filing said the fixed rate, senior, unsecured notes will entail coupon rate at 1.5% per annum, payable semi-annually on June 23 and December 23 each year, starting December 23, 2021. The notes will be guaranteed by Wipro.