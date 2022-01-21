Industry

Wendt India posts 101% jump in Q3 net proft

Wendt (India) Ltd. a maker of super abrasives, has reported a 101% increase in its stand alone net profit for the third quarter ended December to ₹6.76 crore on improved sales over the corresponding year-ago period.

The Murugappa group firm achieved sales of ₹36 crore, an increase of 19% over than the corresponding period last year.

The domestic sales was higher by 12% at ₹28 crore, due to higher sales to major user industries such as engineering, steel, cutting tools and bearings among others, while exports by 51% to ₹8 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

For the nine month period, it achieved total sales of ₹113.60 crore, which was higher by 45% and net profit by 176% to ₹19 crore.

The company declared an interim dividend of ₹20 per share.

On Friday, shares of the company gained ₹157.05 to close at ₹5,400.65 on BSE.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2022 5:51:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/wendt-india-posts-101-jump-in-q3-net-proft/article38303174.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY