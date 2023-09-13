HamberMenu
Watch | Why is the global biofuels alliance critical for India?

A video on the significance of the Global Biofuels Alliance that was signed at the G-20 Summit in New Delhi, the biomass industry, and more

September 13, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST

K. Bharat Kumar

India announced its Global Biofuels Alliance at the recently concluded G-20 Summit in New Delhi. The country was the chair for this year’s G20 alliance.

Nineteen countries and 12 international organisations have agreed to participate. Why is the announcement significant? Biofuels have, after all, been talked about for a while now, with the industry not having made as much progress as it should have.

Why is the biomass industry finally sensing that its time has come? We are also joined by M. Ramesh, Associate Editor of Business Line, to discuss this.

Script and presentation: K. Bharat Kumar

Guest: M. Ramesh

Production: Shibu Narayan

Videography: Thamodharan Bharath

