Watch | Air India tried to cover up the urinating incident: DGCA chief

A video interview with DGCA chief Arun Kumar

February 25, 2023 12:39 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) chief Arun Kumar is set to retire at the end of February 2023, after nearly four years in the post. This followed his nine-year-long tenure at the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MCA) where he also oversaw airports as well as Economic Affairs.

In an exclusive interview to Jagriti Chandra of The Hindu, Mr. Kumar spoke about important challenges ahead for Indian aviation; the pilots staff crunch; the handling of the urinating incident in an Air India flight; the most difficult decisions he has had to take, and more.

Read the full interview here.

Reporting: Jagriti Chandra

Video: RV Moorthy

Production: Shibu Narayan

 

