HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vodafone Idea plans to clear about ₹2,400 crore dues by September

Vodafone Idea had to pay a licence fee of about ₹770 crore by July and ₹1,680 crore as the first instalment for the spectrum it purchased in auctions

August 22, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File.

File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea plans to clear about ₹2,400 crore of dues to the government by September, sources privy to the development said.

The company recently cleared pending dues of licence fees and spectrum usage charges of about ₹450 crore for the March quarter of 2022-23, a source told PTI.

“Vodafone Idea will clear dues for the June 2023 quarter and spectrum instalment with applicable interest by September,” the source said.

Vodafone Idea had to pay a licence fee of about ₹770 crore by July and ₹1,680 crore as the first instalment for the spectrum it purchased in auctions that were held last year.

While the company has sought 30 days to clear the spectrum payment, the company is also gearing up to clear the licence fee payment by September.

“Due on late payment of spectrum instalment will attract 15% interest rate on annual basis. The company will have to pay around ₹1,700 crore for spectrum instalment and about ₹710 crore for licence fee dues with interest. The total amount pending to be cleared by September is over ₹2,400 crore,” another source said.

Related Topics

telecommunication service

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.