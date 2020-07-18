Vodafone Idea pays another ₹1,000 cr to govt towards AGR dues

Vodafone Idea on Saturday said it has paid additional ₹1,000 crore to the government towards the statutory dues, taking its total payment to an aggregate ₹ 7,854 crore.
The company had earlier deposited ₹ 6,854 crore in three tranches, Vodafone Idea said in a regulatory filing.
“In line with the above, the company has yesterday (July 17, 2020) paid a further sum of Rs 1,000 crore to the DoT (Department of Telecom) towards the AGR dues. The company had earlier deposited Rs 6,854 crore in 3 tranches,” the filing said.
With this, the company has paid an aggregate amount of ₹7,854 crore towards the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues, it added.
In the last hearing on the AGR matter, the Supreme Court had said that private telecom companies including Vodafone Idea must come out with a reasonable payment plan and make some payment to “show their bonafide”.
Vodafone Idea was facing a staggering ₹ 58,000 crore demand in overall statutory dues, after the apex court last year ordered the non-telecom revenues to be included in calculating statutory liabilities.
