Vodafone Idea opts for pause on spectrum dues

Moratorium to end in September 2025

Vodafone Idea on Wednesday said its board has approved availing the four-year spectrum payment moratorium being offered by the government as part of its relief package for the telecom sector.

The other options offered in the Telecom Department’s notification will be considered by the board of directors within the stipulated timeframe, it said in a regulatory filing.

“We wish to inform you that the board of directors of the company has approved the exercise of the option of deferment of the company’s spectrum auction instalments for a period of 4 years (October 2021 to September 2025) in accordance with the notification dated 14 October 2021 issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to the company,” it said.

The government last week wrote to telcos asking them to convey by October 29 if they would be opting for the moratorium. Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal had, last month, said the company will opt for the payment moratorium.