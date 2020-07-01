Visa application services for select destinations to resume from July 6, says VFS Global

VFS Global, an outsourcing and technology services provider for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide, said on Wednesday that visa application services will resume for specific visa categories for Belarus, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Portugal, South Korea, Turkey, UAE, and United Kingdom.

VFS said it would re-open Visa Application Centres in limited cities, with the approval of respective Embassies/Consulates in India, and operate under strict health and safety guidelines. Customers will have to schedule appointments online, through the website, prior to visiting the Visa Application Centre.

However, it said outbound international commercial flights have not yet resumed as of this date.

“After specific Embassies/Consulates, as well as local authorities have given their approval, VFS Global’s centres will accept visa applications for select countries and visa categories in specific cities,” said VFS Global in a media conference.

As per the visa outsourcing firm, U.K. visa services will resume in limited locations in South Asia and travellers from 11 cities in India can submit their visa applications at the U.K. Visa Application Centres from 06 July, 2020.

“From 6th July U.K. Visas and Immigration is beginning a phased resumption of services in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru (Global Tech Park only), Chandigarh, Chennai (subject to local lockdown regulations), Jalandhar, Kochi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai (Mahalaxmi only), New Delhi (Shivaji Metro Stadium only), and Pune.,”’ it said.

On passport collection arrangement VFS said, “If a decision has been made on a visa application, VFS Global staff will contact customers to arrange for the delivery of the passport.”

As on May 31, VFS has processed over 223 million visa applications in 144 countries through its 3390 centres.