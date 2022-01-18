Industry

Vikram Dev Dutt appointed Air India Ltd. chief

File photograph used for representational purposes only   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Senior bureaucrat Vikram Dev Dutt has been appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director of Air India Ltd as part of a senior-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Tuesday.

Mr Dutt is a 1993-batch IAS officer of AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre.

He has been appointed as the Air India chief in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Chanchal Kumar has been appointed as Managing Director, National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, it said.

Mr Kumar, a 1992-batch IAS officer, is at present posted in his cadre state Bihar.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 18, 2022 7:32:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/vikram-dev-dutt-appointed-air-india-ltd-chief/article38287290.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY