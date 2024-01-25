Vedanta Q3 PAT falls 18% to ₹2,013 crore

Vedanta Ltd. reported Q3 consolidated net profit for the period ended December 31, 2023 dropped 18.3% to ₹2,013 crore compared with ₹2,464 crore in the same period last year.
The company’s turnover during the period grew 4% to ₹34,968 crore compared with ₹33,691 crore in the year ago period.
The board announced a dividend of ₹11 per share amounting ₹4,089 crore during the quarter.
Arun Misra, Executive Director, Vedanta in filing said “Our focus on cost compression, paralleled by an impressive production ramp-up across businesses has helped us to deliver remarkable performance.”
“Aluminium and zinc continued to set new benchmarks with highest-ever nine months production,” he added.
COMMents
SHARE