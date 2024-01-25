GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vedanta Q3 PAT falls 18% to ₹2,013 crore

January 25, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Vedanta Ltd. reported Q3 consolidated net profit for the period ended December 31, 2023 dropped 18.3% to ₹2,013 crore compared with ₹2,464 crore in the same period last year.

The company’s turnover during the period grew 4% to ₹34,968 crore compared with ₹33,691 crore in the year ago period.

The board announced a dividend of ₹11 per share amounting ₹4,089 crore during the quarter.

Arun Misra, Executive Director, Vedanta in filing said “Our focus on cost compression, paralleled by an impressive production ramp-up across businesses has helped us to deliver remarkable performance.”

“Aluminium and zinc continued to set new benchmarks with highest-ever nine months production,” he added.

Related Topics

process industry

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.