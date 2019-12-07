VA Tech Wabag to foray into South Africa

Water treatment solution provider VA Tech Wabag Ltd. will foray into the South African market as part of its expansion programme, said a senior official.

“We have operations in 30 countries. Going forward, we are looking at entering South Africa as there are immense opportunities,” said Rajneesh Chopra, global head, business development, VA Tech Wabag.

The company recycles 423 million litres of water per day (MLD) in India and 1,250 MLD globally. It plans to close the current fiscal with revenue of ₹3,000 crore compared with ₹2,781 crore last year. In the first half of this fiscal, the company achieved consolidated revenue of ₹1,090 crore, of which revenue from Indian operations accounted for ₹450 crore. “We are back on growth path. Old projects are getting completed and new projects will take off soon. We have an order book of ₹11,500 crore of which some would be converted this year,” he said. He added the company had bagged a ₹1,477-crore order from the U.P. government for operation and maintenance of sewage treatment plants in Agra and Ghaziabad. They would start assessment and submit report to the State government soon. Civil works would commence by end February.

Asserting that Tamil Nadu was a pioneering State in waste water recycling and reusage activity, he said recently two waste water treatment plants of 45 MLD each were commissioned by the State government to cater to the needs of industrial units. The State also planned to set up its fourth desalination plant along the coast, he added.