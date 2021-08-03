UST to hire over 10,000 techies in 2021

2,000 freshers to be recruited, majority will be from India.

UST, a digital transformation solutions firm, on August 3 said it has plans to hire over 10,000 new employees across the globe in calender 2021.

The California-based company will recruit over 10,000 techies with proficiencies and skills in digital transformation, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, Java, data science and engineering, application development and modernisation, AI/ML, robotic process automation and intelligent process automation.

The new hires will include 2,000 fresh engineering graduates, mostly inducted from campuses in India. Entry-level employees at UST will undergo over 100 hours of skilling sessions.

The large-scale recruiting will cover multiple geographies, including India, Israel, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, the U..S, Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica, Chile, Peru, Argentina, Colombia, the U.K., Spain, Germany, Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine, Austria, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, The Netherlands and Luxembourg, the company said.

The company said it was looking to add technologists as well as creative thinkers to transform clients’ businesses with a human-centered approach.

UST currently has a over 26,000 employees across 25 countries, of which 15,000 are deployed at its India offices in Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Noida, Hosur, Coimbatore, and Ahmedabad.

Manu Gopinath, joint chief operating officer, UST, said, “These new hires will support the ongoing development of our industry-leading products and platforms that will scale with the considerable growing demand for our solutions.’’

“The company is in an exciting phase of growth,’’ said Alexander Varghese, joint chief operating officer, UST.