U.S. sues Google on ad tech business, joined by eight States

The lawsuit is the second federal antitrust complaint filed against Google, alleging violations of antitrust law

January 25, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - WASHINGTON

Reuters
The Google logo is seen at the Google Store Chelsea in Manhattan, New York City. File

The Google logo is seen at the Google Store Chelsea in Manhattan, New York City. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Alphabet's Google on Tuesday over allegations that the company abused its dominance of the digital advertising business, according to a court document.

"Google has used anticompetitive, exclusionary, and unlawful means to eliminate or severely diminish any threat to its dominance over digital advertising technologies," the government said in its antitrust complaint.

The lawsuit is the second federal antitrust complaint filed against Google, alleging violations of antitrust law in how the company acquires or maintains its dominance. The Justice Department lawsuit filed against Google in 2020 focuses on its monopoly in search and is scheduled to go to trial in September.

Eight States joined the department in the lawsuit filed on Tuesday, including Google's home State of California.

