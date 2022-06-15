US cybersecurity provider SentinelOne opens India office in Bengaluru

SentinelOne will hire 500 people and invest $50 million in market expansion in India

SentinelOne, a U.S-based cybersecurity solutions provider, on June 15 opened its Operations Centre in Bengaluru to help organisations and governments address the growing threat of cyberattacks.

The centre would deliver innovation, product development, threat research, and engineering services and cyber defense solutions, it said.

“Our Bengaluru centre represents an investment in talent and technology to serve the local market and our global customer base,” said Ric Smith, Chief Technology Officer, SentinelOne.

Engineers and threat researchers at the centre would focus on cutting-edge cybersecurity innovations to address the exponentially growing threat landscape, he added.

To start with, SentinelOne has 100 people in the country and has plans to ramp up its strength to 500. The company would be hiring talent across Engineering, Researchers, Sales, Marketing and Business Development, Finance, HR, and Operations.

SentinelOne has been protecting some of India’s largest automobile, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, insurance, and food delivery companies as well as one of its largest airlines and busiest airports, claimed the company.

“The Indian market is ready to move beyond ineffective legacy antivirus, and there is a high demand for cutting edge cybersecurity technologies from Indian enterprises,” said Raj Rajamani, Chief Product Officer, SentinelOne.

The company said it would invest $50 million to expand its presence in India.

“We are investing in go-to-market strategy in India to serve enterprises and government bodies,’‘ added Mr. Rajamani.

Speaking at a media conference here, the company officials said, as India’s governments and businesses digitise, the risk of cyberattacks was only increasing. As per the Computer Emergency Response team (CERT-In), the country faced 11.5 million cyberattack incidents in 2021. Besides corporate attacks, the country’s critical infrastructure and government agencies were also targeted. Concurrently, the country was also facing the challenge of an acute shortage of skilled cybersecurity talent preventing organisations from effectively combating growing cyber-risk, they noted.