Uncertainty delays jobs recovery: ILO

The global job market will take longer to recover than previously thought, with unemployment levels set to remain above pre-COVID-19 levels until at least 2023 due to uncertainty about the pandemic’s course and duration, the International Labour Organization said on Monday.

The agency estimated about 52 million fewer jobs in 2022 versus pre-COVID levels, which is about double its previous estimate from June 2021. Disruptions are set to continue into 2023 when there would still be about 27 million fewer jobs, it said in its World Employment and Social Outlook report.