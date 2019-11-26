Industry

TVS Motor drives in BS VI compliant Apache bike range

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.   | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

more-in

The 2020 Apache range comes with race tuned-fuel injection technology and new LED headlamp

TVS Motor Company on Tuesday launched BS VI compliant range of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycles, priced up to ₹1.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

TVS Apache RTR 4V motorcycles now come equipped with race graphics, all new LED headlamp, among other features. Apache RTR 200 4V - DC, which is powered by a 197.75 cc single-cylinder engine, is priced at ₹1.24 lakh, while Apache RTR 160 4V (disc) is tagged at ₹1.03 lakh.

Besides, Apache RTR 160 4V (drum) is priced at ₹99,950 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi). The model comes with a single-cylinder 159.7 cc powertrain.

The 2020 Apache range now comes with race tuned-fuel injection technology. Besides, Apache RTR 4V motorcycles come equipped with race graphics, all new LED headlamp, among other features.

“The 2020 range of Apache RTR series offers an array of premium features enabled by cutting edge technology and will transform performance biking. This marks the commencement of the transition of our vehicles to the BS-VI norms,” TVS Motor Company Head - (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles Meghashyam Dighole said.

Bookings for the motorcycles begin from Tuesday at the company’s dealerships across the country, he added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Industry
scooters and motorbikes
automobile
business (general)
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 26, 2019 4:04:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/tvs-motor-drives-in-bs-vi-compliant-apache-bike-range/article30086333.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY