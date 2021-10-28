TII Q2 net profit surges 27% to ₹121.42 crore

Tube Investments of India Ltd (TII) standalone net profit for the second quarter rose almost 27% to ₹121.42 crore. Revenue increased to ₹1,667 crore (₹1,087 crore). “The results are a testimony to the resilience shown by us in bouncing back with a healthy performance with most businesses reaching or surpassing pre-COVID levels,” said chairman M.A.M. Arunachalam on Wednesday, chairman.

“I am also pleased to state that post TII’s acquisition of CG Power, the company is on its recovery path with very encouraging performance in all its business,” he said..