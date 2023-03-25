TII, Premji Invest to acquire Lotus Surgicals

March 25, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST

Tube Investments of India Ltd (TII) and Premji Invest on Saturday signed a share purchase agreement to acquire Lotus Surgicals Pvt. Ltd. from India Medical Consumables Holdings Ltd. for ₹348 crore.

TII will acquire 67% while Premji Invest will acquire the balance 33% subject to completion of certain conditions precedent. Currently, Lotus is engaged in the business of wound closure products.

TII will invest up to ₹233 crore and Premji Invest will invest up to ₹115 crore, it said in a statement

The acquisition is the first step for TII and PI to initiate a medtech platform to design, manufacture and distribute innovative medical products at affordable price points.

M.A.M. Arunachalam, TII executive chairman said, “the acquisition of Lotus marks our entry into the med-tech business.“