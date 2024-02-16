GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tech industry revenue to touch $254 billion this fiscal: Nasscom

ER&D sector alone contributed 48% to the total export revenue addition in FY24

February 16, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI

The domestic technology industry's revenue is projected to grow 3.8% to $254 billion this fiscal, industry body Nasscom said on Friday.

Excluding hardware, the revenue is expected to touch $199 billion, a growth of 3.3% over FY23.

The Engineering Research & Development (ER&D) sector alone contributed 48% to the total export revenue addition in FY24, Nasscom said in its annual review.

The projected 3.8% growth is despite a 50% slide in tech spending and 6% decline in tech contracts in 2023 globally.

This means the industry has added $9.3 billion incremental revenue in the fiscal, Nasscom said.

It said despite reports of massive retrenchments, the industry added net 60,000 jobs, taking the total headcount to 5.43 million in the year.

Related Topics

technology (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.