Tea Board to try out new auction system

The Tea Board of India will soon unveil a new system to auction tea on a pilot basis at Coonoor in the Nilgris.
Known as the “ascending” auction system, this is currently in place in Japan for fish auctions and in the Netherlands for floriculture.
Based on the recommendations of the Indian Institute of Management - Bangalore, the new platform has been developed for tea auctions.
Virtual training sessions are on for stakeholders.
The board may start the trial session in two or three weeks, M. Balaji, executive director of Tea Board said in Coonoor.
Explaining the benefits of the new system, he said that it would ensure transparency in pricing and fair play between buyers and sellers.
Sellers will have a say in the price fixed for the auction and buyers will have a choice. When the base price is fixed for a particular lot, the system will keep increasing the price at regular intervals till just one buyer is left to buy that lot.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath