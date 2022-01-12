Industry

TCS Q3 net profit rises 12.3% on clients’ long-term investments

TCS added a net of 28,238 employees in the quarter, while the attrition rate stood at 15.3%.   | Photo Credit: JIGNESH MISTRY

Tata Consultancy Services said consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December grew 12.3% to ₹9,769 crore backed by strong broad-based growth across verticals and markets.

Its net margin for the quarter was at 20% the company said in a filing with stock exchanges.

Revenue grew 16.3% to ₹48,885 crore. TCS, India’s largest IT services company, said it had hit the $25-billion revenue mark on a calendar year basis on the back of strong growth over the last four quarters .

The board recommended the year’s third interim dividend of ₹7 per share. It also approved a proposal for buy-back of shares amounting to ₹18,000 crore at ₹4,500 per share. “While mapping out [customers’] innovation and growth journeys, we are also helping them execute new-age operating model transformations to support those journeys,” said MD and CEO Rajesh Gopinathan.

N. Ganapathy Subramaniam, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director, said “We continued our focus on growing organically and on developing the talent, methodologies, and toolkits for an ever-evolving technology landscape.”

CFO Samir Seksaria said sustained investments in talent had helped ‘power strong growth despite a challenging supply environment’. “We have exercised various operating levers in Q3 to mitigate the higher costs and manage our employee expense,” he added.

During the quarter, the company added a net of 28,238 employees and attrition stood at 15.3%.

All industry verticals grew in the ‘mid to high teens’. Growth was led by the retail and CPG (20.4%), BFSI (17.9%) and the manufacturing vertical (18.3%) verticals.

Technology and services grew 17.7%, life sciences and healthcare, 16.3% and communications and media grew +14.4%.

Among major markets, growth was led by North America (18%) and Continental Europe (17.5%).

Among emerging markets, growth was led by Latin America (+21.1%) and India (+15.2%), followed by Middle East & Africa (+6.9%) and Asia Pacific (+4.3%).

The quarter witnessed a clear trend of enterprises investing in technology initiatives for longer term growth, TCS said. The momentum for cloud adoption had continued unabated, it added.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 12, 2022 10:08:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/tcs-q3-net-profit-rises-123-on-clients-long-term-investments/article38258518.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY