Tatas to sell MAP Coffee for ₹6.74 crore

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Saturday said its Australia-based step-down subsidiary is selling the MAP Coffee Business to Buccheri Group for A$1.25 million (₹6.74 crore).

According to TCPL’s website, MAP Coffee was established in 2002 and supplied Australian cafes, restaurants and bars with a range of Italian and locally- roasted coffee. TCPL subsidiary Earth Rules Pty Ltd., Australia, entered into an agreement on December 5 for the sale.

