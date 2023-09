September 19, 2023 06:05 am | Updated 06:05 am IST - New Delhi

Tata Motors on Monday said it will increase prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 3% from October 1, 2023.

The price increase is to offset the residual impact of the past input costs and will be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles, Tata Motors said in a statement.

The company increased prices of commercial vehicles by up to 5% from April 1 this year.