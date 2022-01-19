Tata Motors rolls out CNG-fuelled Tiago, Tigor

Offers iCNG tech in both PV models

Tata Motors said it had forayed into CNG fuel offerings in the passenger vehicle (PV) segment to provide environment-friendly and differentiated products to customers. The advanced iCNG technology had been made available in the Tiago and Tigor models, the firm said.

With this offering, Tata Motors plans to strengthen its position in the CNG market that is growing fast due to fuel economy and on environmental concerns.

Tiago iCNG would be available at the company’s authorised sales outlets at a starting price of ₹6,09,900, ex-showroom Delhi.

“Tiago and Tigor are the most powerful CNG cars in the segment,” said Rajan Amba, V-P, sales, marketing & customer care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles. “We have made no compromise on safety and comfort. The cars come with the best-in-class safety features built-in,” he added.

“If the cost of running a car with a gasoline engine is ₹5 per km, in CNG it works out to be less than ₹2 per km. It is 40% of the running cost,” he said.

“We took time to come out with the CNG option, but are sure that this offering will do well for us in the market,” he added. The iCNG cars come in with the best-in-class technology and features, programmed to deliver optimum performance and seamless shifting of fuel modes from petrol to CNG and vice versa. Going forward, the company would provide CNG option in all its SUVs and other products, Mr. Amba said. Mr. Amba said though the company was impacted by shortage of semiconductors, the waiting period of the company’s vehicles had been reduced by half to a maximum of two months now.